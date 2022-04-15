GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in GATX by 94.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in GATX by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in GATX by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

In related news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,429 shares of company stock valued at $20,440,804. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GATX opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.