Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000.
Shares of FTSM opened at $59.53 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76.
