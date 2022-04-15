Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.53 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.