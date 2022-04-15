Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 5,519 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

