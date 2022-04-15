Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 14,200 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Yext worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 16.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $105,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.47. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

