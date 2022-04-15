Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.39.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

