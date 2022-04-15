Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $171.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.24. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $166.32 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

