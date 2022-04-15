Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.