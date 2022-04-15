First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,748,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,394,000 after buying an additional 943,334 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,239,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after buying an additional 391,812 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,406,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,814,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.53 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

