Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,240,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,283,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $52.17 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $52.17 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.