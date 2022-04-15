Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.31.

NYSE H opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.