iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Holdings Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KXI stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

