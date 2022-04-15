Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 387.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD opened at $25.47 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 3.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.