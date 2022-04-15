Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,994 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Masimo by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MASI. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $134.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.66. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $133.94 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

