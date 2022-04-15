Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 570 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

