Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

