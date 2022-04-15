Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17.

