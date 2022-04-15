Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $98.87 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

