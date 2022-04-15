Fifth Third Bancorp Has $304,000 Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,209,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.77. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.65.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

