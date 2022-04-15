Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,017 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Dow30 alerts:

NYSEARCA DOG opened at $32.90 on Friday. ProShares Short Dow30 has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $35.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.