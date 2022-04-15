Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,033,000.

VBK stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

