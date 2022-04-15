Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,017 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.45% of ProShares Short Dow30 worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short Dow30 by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 142,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 35,385 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

DOG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. ProShares Short Dow30 has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $35.37.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

