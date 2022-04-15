Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,324,000 after acquiring an additional 460,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,486,000 after acquiring an additional 332,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $122.97 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

