Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $238.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

