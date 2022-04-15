Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,964 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,241,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $108.50 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

