Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $311,000 Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KD stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
