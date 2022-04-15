Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

PTLC opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.