Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 91,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of AOR opened at $52.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.