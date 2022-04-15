Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

