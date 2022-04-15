Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

