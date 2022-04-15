Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

