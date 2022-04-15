Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,601,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.81.

In other Fluence Energy news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc bought 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.64. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

