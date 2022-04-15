Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 964 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.43 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

