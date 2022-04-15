Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $22,899,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 668,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.