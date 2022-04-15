Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $315,000 in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,459,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,953,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,475,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after buying an additional 636,257 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,943,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 976,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54.

