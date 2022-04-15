Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 844 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,206 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,039,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSCO opened at $49.10 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

VSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

