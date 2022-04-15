Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Loews were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.13%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

