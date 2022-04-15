Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Generac were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $251.19 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.06 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

