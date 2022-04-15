Fifth Third Bancorp Has $344,000 Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NICE were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ NICE opened at $214.00 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $199.32 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.90.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.