Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after acquiring an additional 196,370 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,178,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,795,000 after acquiring an additional 143,488 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth $80,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after acquiring an additional 377,892 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

