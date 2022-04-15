Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 410 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25.

