Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 56 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $190.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.05 and a 200-day moving average of $213.63.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

