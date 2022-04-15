Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 8,776 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 4,930.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,270,000 after acquiring an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,845,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,509,000 after acquiring an additional 95,456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,708,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,583,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,535,000 after acquiring an additional 130,767 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $70.01 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -132.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.