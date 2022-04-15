Fifth Third Bancorp Has $338,000 Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 11,166.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $71.99 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

