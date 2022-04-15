Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 987 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,192,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after purchasing an additional 350,865 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,186.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 255,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $14,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALK. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.