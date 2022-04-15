Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Archrock by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,621 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Archrock by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 490,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Archrock by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.64 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

