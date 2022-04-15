Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $103,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $98,589,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,772,000 after acquiring an additional 150,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.43.

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $246.04 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

