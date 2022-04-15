Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,200 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,969 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,808,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,267 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,751 shares of company stock worth $290,614. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

