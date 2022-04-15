Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 423,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

