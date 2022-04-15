Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

MBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

