Fifth Third Bancorp Has $321,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

